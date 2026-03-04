Connect with us

Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga Appears Before EACC Over Tender Probe

According to the Commission, the probe relates to tender awards issued under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in Bungoma County during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Bungoma Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga on Wednesday appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi following summons over alleged graft.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said Wambilianga presented herself as required in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of conflict of interest and money laundering, in which she is listed as a person of interest.

According to the Commission, the probe relates to tender awards issued under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in Bungoma County during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

EACC indicated that the tenders in question were awarded to two private firms — Pinamba Investment Limited and Elchic General Works Limited — raising concerns over possible irregularities in the procurement process.

The Commission stated that investigators are examining whether there was any conflict of interest in the awarding of the contracts and whether public funds may have been unlawfully acquired.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the outcome will inform appropriate action, including criminal prosecution and the recovery of any public funds found to have been acquired unlawfully,” the agency said.

The EACC did not disclose further details about the value of the tenders under investigation or the specific roles of the companies involved.

