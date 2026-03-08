Connect with us

Bill seeking to regulate architects practice tabled in National Assembly

Under the proposed legislation, an Institute of Architects will be established with its headquarters in Nairobi to set, publish, and monitor professional standards in architectural practice across the country.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8A new law seeking to tighten regulation of the architectural profession and standardise training and licensing of practitioners has been introduced in the National Assembly.

The Architects Bill, 2026, sponsored by Bumula Member of Parliament Wanami Wamboka, proposes the creation of new institutions to oversee professional standards, training, and registration of architects and architectural technicians in Kenya.

The Bill also proposes the formation of an Architects Examination Board of Kenya which will regulate professional examinations and prescribe the syllabus for training architects.

In addition, the law seeks to establish an Architects Registration Committee responsible for processing applications, registering architects and architectural technicians, and issuing practicing certificates.

According to the memorandum of objects and reasons accompanying the Bill, the legislation aims to bring greater structure and accountability to the profession.

“The object of this Bill is to provide for the training, registration, and licensing of architects and architectural technicians, as well as the regulation of architectural practice.”

“Part II contains provisions on the establishment of the Institute of Architects, its Council, its powers and functions and the establishment of the Examination Board with its functions.”

If enacted, the law will require individuals to meet strict qualifications before being registered as architects in Kenya.

A person will only qualify for registration if they are a graduate architect, have acquired practical experience as prescribed by the law, passed a professional assessment examination conducted by the Architects Examination Board, and become a full member of the Institute.

Similarly, architectural technicians will be required to hold a diploma in Architecture or Architectural Technology, gain the required practical experience, and pass the professional assessment examination.

The Bill further proposes that no person will be allowed to practice as an architect or architectural technician without a valid practicing certificate issued under the Act.

Practicing certificates will be issued annually and remain valid from January 1 to December 31, with applications accompanied by a prescribed fee not exceeding Sh10,000.

The legislation also outlines disciplinary procedures, financial provisions, and penalties for offences related to professional misconduct.

If approved by Parliament, the law is expected to strengthen oversight of the architecture sector while ensuring professional standards in the design and construction industry.

The bill comes on the heels of multiple building collapses in Nairobi that engineers have blamed on rogue contractors and weak regulatory oversight.

In January 2026, a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South C area of Nairobi, triggering investigations and renewed debate about regulatory oversight in the construction industry.

In 2025,a residential building collapsed in Kahawa West, raising concerns about poor construction standards.

