Images from the scene showed debris from the burning chopper scattered across the crash site, with bystanders gathered near the wreckage/Handout

NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsy Confirms Six Nandi Copter Crash Victims Died of Multiple Injuries, Severe Burns

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor said examinations revealed extensive trauma affecting several parts of the body, including the head, chest and spine, alongside varying degrees of burns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – An autopsy conducted on the six victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, has confirmed that they died from multiple injuries and severe burns sustained in the accident.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor said examinations revealed extensive trauma affecting several parts of the body, including the head, chest and spine, alongside varying degrees of burns.

“Upon examining the bodies, we observed multiple injuries ranging from head injuries, chest injuries to spinal injuries,” Oduor said.

“There were also varying levels of burns; some of the victims were more severely burned than others.”

He confirmed that all six bodies were positively identified through forensic examinations, clearing the way for burial arrangements as investigations into the crash continue.

Among those who perished were Johana Ng’eno, the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, alongside Robert Kipkoech Keter, Amos Kimwetich Rotich, Nicholas Kosgei, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, and the pilot, retired Colonel George Were.

The autopsy exercise now paves the way for final rites even as authorities intensify efforts to establish the cause of the crash.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has announced that a preliminary investigation report will be released within 30 days.

Speaking Sunday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he joined other leaders in receiving the bodies, Chirchir said the Aircraft Accident Investigations Department (AAID) has formally launched investigations into the incident.

“My ministry, through the Air Accident Investigations Department, has already commenced investigations to establish the cause of the crash,” he said.

Chirchir emphasised that the probe is being conducted in strict adherence to international aviation standards under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the globally recognised framework for aircraft accident investigations.

He added that the State of Manufacture and Design of the aircraft, as well as the aviation body, have been formally notified.

The helicopter reportedly went down shortly after disappearing from radar at around 4:26pm, killing all six occupants on board.

In this article:
