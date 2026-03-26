Anti-Narcotics Suspect nabbed in DCI Crackdown Along Nairobi–Thika Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit have arrested one suspect and recovered substances believed to be methanol during an intelligence-led operation along the Nairobi–Thika Highway.

In a statement, DCI pointed out that the arrest was made at about 0400 hours in the Gwa Kairu area following a targeted operation by officers based at DCI Headquarters.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene while driving a grey Toyota Fortuner intercepted by detectives.

Two mobile phones believed to be linked to the suspect were also seized and documented as exhibits for investigative purposes.

“The suspect is in custody at Muthaiga Police Station pending completion of investigations and arraignment,” DCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the recovered vehicle and suspected substances have been secured at DCI Headquarters where they will undergo forensic analysis.

The operation was part of ongoing intelligence-led efforts by the Anti-Narcotics Unit to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained enforcement actions aimed at curbing the proliferation of illicit drugs.