NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Another viral social media video has emerged showing a Kenyan man recording himself burning a Sh1,000 banknote, in what appears to be the latest incident involving the deliberate destruction of currency.

The clip, widely circulated online, shows the unidentified individual setting the note on fire while filming the act.

The video has sparked debate among Kenyans on social media, with many questioning the legality and motive behind the act.

It followed a High Court ruling last week that ordered the immediate release of a man who had been detained over allegations of mutilating currency notes, pointing out that his continued detention violated constitutional provisions.

Justice Joe Omido found that the decision by a subordinate court to hold Maximillan Motai Nyagwaya in custody was irregular and improper, noting that the alleged offence does not warrant remand under the Constitution.

The judge intervened after Nyagwaya’s lawyer, Oguso, moved to the High Court seeking a revision of the lower court’s order.

Under Kenyan law, defacing, mutilating, or destroying currency issued by the Central Bank of Kenya may constitute an offence, as banknotes are considered public property and a symbol of national sovereignty.

The Sh1,000 note is part of the currency series issued by the Central Bank of Kenya following the rollout of new banknotes after the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which mandated the removal of images of individuals from currency.

Social media users have urged authorities to act, warning that such acts could encourage copycat behavior and undermine respect for the national currency.