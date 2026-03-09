Agro-Dealers in South Nyanza Get Boost as Avenews Expands for Stockists

KISII, Kenya Mar 9 – Agribusiness stockists in South Nyanza are set to expand their operations following a new partnership between agri-trade fintech firm Avenews and Enochem Agrovet Limited, a leading distributor based in Kisii. The collaboration aims to help agro-dealers overcome persistent challenges in accessing farm inputs.

Through the partnership, stockists will gain access to credit facilities tailored for agri-SMEs, enabling them to secure working capital to restock essential products such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Speaking in Kisii, Emmanuel Mbugua, Director at Avenews, said the platform provides digital solutions for agri-SMEs, helping them obtain credit faster and grow their businesses.

“Avenews is helping stockists in the agricultural sector who struggle to secure loans from banks,” Mbugua said.

Under the new financing model, agro-dealers can restock farm inputs without upfront cash payments. The arrangement allows distributors to supply products on credit, with repayment made after sales, easing cash flow constraints for small businesses.

Nancy Angwenyi, a stockist from South Mugirango, welcomed the initiative, saying it would help her maintain consistent stock levels and prevent customer loss.

“I am now able to access supplies without paying in cash, unlike before when I could run out of stock and lose customers,” Angwenyi said.

She added that restocking during peak farming seasons was previously a major challenge, but the partnership with Avenews will ensure timely orders and uninterrupted business operations.

This move is expected to strengthen the agri-business ecosystem in South Nyanza, supporting small-scale stockists and farmers alike.