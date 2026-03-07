381 Households Affected by Floods after Sondu Miriu bursts its banks



NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – At least 381 households have been affected by flooding in Wang’chieng Ward in Kisumu County after the Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks following heavy rains.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said the flooding has impacted Kobala and Kobuya locations, leaving homesteads and farms submerged and destroying large sections of farmland.

“Beyond Nairobi, flooding has also been reported in Wang’chieng Ward, Kisumu County, after Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks, affecting Kobala and Kobuya locations,”read a statement by the agency.

The humanitarian agency said its volunteers and community-based disaster response teams have been deployed to warn residents and support local response efforts.

“Kenya Red Cross volunteers and Community-Based Disaster Response teams have been on the ground issuing early warnings to residents.No casualties have been reported so far.”

The flooding comes as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, including Nairobi, where an overnight downpour has left major roads flooded and hundreds of commuters stranded for hours.

Several parts of the capital experienced flooding after heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving key roads impassable and disrupting public transport as vehicles struggled to navigate waterlogged sections.

Videos circulating online show extensive damage on cars in the aftermath of the rains.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier warned that heavy rainfall would peak in early March, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and estates across the city and other parts of the country.

Authorities have urged motorists and residents in flood-prone areas to exercise caution as the rains continue.