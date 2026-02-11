You Lack Moral Authority to Lecture on Drought Mitigation: Kindiki to Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit out at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua stating that he has he no moral authority to lecture anyone about drought.

In a strongly worded statement, Kindiki referenced past allegations during Gachagua’s tenure as a District Officer indicating that he cannot lecture the government on drought response.

“You were sacked as a District Officer (DO) for stealing food meant for drought relief; you have no moral authority to give lectures on drought mitigation,” Kindiki said.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the two leaders, coming amid ongoing public debate about the government’s approach to drought management and food security.

Kindiki’s statement follow a recent criticism from Gachagua concerning the administration’s handling of drought preparedness and relief distribution. Gachagua has been vocal in calling for improved coordination and accountability in the management of food aid.

The Deputy President did not provide further details or evidence regarding the allegations he cited, but framed his remarks as a rebuttal to what he described as misplaced criticism.

Kenya continues to grapple with recurring drought cycles that have severely impacted arid and semi-arid regions. Food security, relief distribution, and long-term climate resilience remain politically sensitive and nationally significant issues.

The exchange between Kindiki and Gachagua underscores broader political realignments and tensions within the ruling establishment, even as the government faces mounting pressure to strengthen drought preparedness mechanisms.