World’s Largest Floating University Docks in Mombasa with 609 Students

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Port of Mombasa on Wednesday received a fifth cruise vessel since the beginning of the year.

World Odyssey, the world’s largest floating university, docked in Mombasa carrying 609 students and 183 crew members, including faculty.

The ship will stay at the Port of Mombasa for six days.

It arrived from Kochi, India, and will sail next to Cape Town, South Africa.

The 175-metre vessel flies the Bahamas flag.

World Odyssey runs the ‘Semester at Sea’ programme. It is administered by the Institute of Shipboard Education in partnership with Colorado State University.

Students from different countries study on board the ship, which has been converted into a floating campus.

The voyage lasts between 100 and 105 days. Half the time is spent in class. The rest is used to explore countries along the route.

While in Kenya, the students will take part in exchange programmes with the Technical University of Mombasa and Kenyatta University, Mombasa Campus.

Jasmine Janet, a fourth-year Law student at the University of Nairobi, Mombasa Campus, secured a rare chance to serve as an InterPort Lecturer (IPL).

She taught about Kenya’s culture, language, cuisine, Muslim traditions as the holy month of Ramadhan begins, dress and heritage. She boarded the ship in India and travelled with it to Mombasa.

“Our country is more than safaris. We have technology hubs, innovation and diversity, as well as warm and welcoming people,” said Janet.

Rose Musero, another Kenyan IPL, taught about data protection, cybersecurity, policy formulation in Kenya and how the Constitution protects innovation.

“My role was to teach them how we do things in Kenya and how we engage. I am also a conservationist, so I educated them about our national parks and how to conduct themselves while visiting,” said Musero.

Stella Mbugua is the only Kenyan student currently spending a semester at sea. She began her journey in Thailand and is pursuing Public Policy and Administration at Kenyatta University.

“My experience, oh my God, it has been amazing. Being on a ship, studying while at sea, and then exploring each country we dock in has been incredible,” she said.

Mary Kaialani from the United States of America praised the reception in Kenya.

“I’m very excited to be immersed in it. We are going to Tsavo East for a safari and then to Diani Beach. Tomorrow I’m visiting a cultural centre to learn about public speaking and the culture, so I’m really excited,” she said.

