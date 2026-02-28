Wetang’ula mourns Late MP Ngeno; names Melly, Rindikiri to Lead Burial Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has formally notified Parliament of the untimely death of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Kipyegon Ng’eno, who perished in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on Saturday afternoon.

In a communication to the House during the, Wetang’ula said the three-term legislator died alongside five others when the aircraft went down at around 4:45 p.m. in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency.

“It is with profound sorrow that I notify the House and the entire parliamentary fraternity of the untimely and tragic demise of the Member for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, CBS, MP,” the Speaker said.

Ng’eno, who was first elected in 2013, was serving his third consecutive term at the time of his death.

He chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and was also a member of the Liaison Committee.

In the 12th Parliament, he served on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Under his leadership, the Housing Committee played a central role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, legislation that established a framework for expanding access to decent and affordable housing across Kenya.

Before joining Parliament, Ng’eno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012. Over the years, he built a reputation as a vocal legislator with a strong grassroots presence in Narok County.

Final Hours

Earlier on Saturday, Ng’eno had been attending community engagements in Narok and parts of Nandi County, including public events and rescue efforts linked to flooding along the Mara River.

In a social media post accompanied by a short video recorded from the helicopter, he expressed solidarity with families searching for two young men whose vehicle had been swept away by floodwaters.

“My heart goes out to the families affected as they endure this painful and uncertain moment,” he wrote.

On Friday, he had presided over the issuance of bursaries to students in Ilkerin Ward under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), part of an education initiative he championed.

Born in 1972, Ng’eno attended Mogondo Primary School before proceeding to Maseno National School.

He later earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Law from Kyiv TSN University in Ukraine and a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

He also obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

In September 2025, he was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Speaker Wetang’ula announced the appointment of a parliamentary team to coordinate with Ng’eno’s family on funeral arrangements and other support.

The team will be led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly and deputised by Mugambi Rindikiri, alongside eight other Members of Parliament.

“On behalf of the House, the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Hon. Ng’eno and the families of the other passengers whose lives we have also lost,” Wetang’ula said, adding that further details would be communicated in due course.

Political leaders across the divide paid tribute to the late MP, describing him as a committed public servant and influential community figures.

Democratic for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua mourned Ng’eno as a close ally and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

“I call for thorough and speedy investigations into the cause of the crash that must be made public,” Gachagua said, adding that Ng’eno’s death had robbed the Kipsigis community of a promising leader.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the cause of the crash.