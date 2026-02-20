Connect with us

‘We will deliver all our promises,’ DP Kindiki reaffirms

“It is a foolish leader who thinks they will promise something, fail to do it, and then pass the exam on the day of the test. So we mean business. Watch the space,” the DP stated.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated that the Ruto administration is keen in delivering the promises it made to Kenyans during the 2022 campaigns.

Speaking during Resource Mobilization Forum for Mìarìro Women Groups and Small-scale traders at Asian Quarters, Bus Park in Nyeri Town, Nyeri County, the DP assured Kenyan that the country’s economy is stable and all pledges will be honoured.

“It is a foolish leader who thinks they will promise something, fail to do it, and then pass the exam on the day of the test. So we mean business. Watch the space,” he assured.

Kindiki called on Kenyans to exercise patience citing the release of Ksh 177 Billion pending bills owed to contractors saying all the stalled roads will be completed.

“The leaders of this region should pursue that 1 billion shillings so it can be released for Nyeri Level 5 Hospital. Without that money being found and that [hospital] being built and completed before the election, you leaders will have no peace. Even I, as Deputy President, have no peace. Even President Ruto has no peace,” he said.

Further the DP cautioned leaders to desist from early campaigns and concentrate on service delivery.
He exuded confidence that President William Ruto will be voted in for the second term overwhelmingly because of his track record.

“Is there an election being held tomorrow? Is there an election being held next week? Is there an election next month? Then some people think we don’t think. I told them we are the experts of politics. You know we don’t talk much. You know all of us cannot be loud all the time but we know the right time to talk,” Kindiki said

The DP highlighted some of the key development projects including the dualling of Marua-Kiganjo to Nanyuki road that will also be diverted to Nyeri Town and the allocation of Ksh 1Billion Shillings for Nyeri level V Hospital among others.

