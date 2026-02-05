Connect with us

“We are delivering on The Plan”; Ruto tells Kenyans

President Ruto reiterated that his government is keen in uplifting the disadvantaged youths who did not progress in their studies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – President William Ruto has challenged the Kenyan youths to take advantage of the programmes that the government is rolling out across the country saying his government is delivering on the promises it made during the campaigns.

Speaking during NYOTA Project Business Start-Up Capital Disbursement Forum for 5,040 young entrepreneurs drawn from 60 wards in Lamu, Kilifi and Tana River Counties in Buntwani Waterfront Park Malindi, President Ruto reiterated that his government is keen in uplifting the disadvantaged youths who did not progress in their studies.

A total of 252million Shilllings has been disbursed to the 5,040 young entrepreneurs drawn from 60 wards across the three counties; Kilifi (35 Wards), Tana River (15 Wards) and Lamu (10 Wards)

In the first phase of the project, each beneficiary will receive 25,000 shillings; 22,000 shillings credited directly to support their business operations and 3,000 shillings deposited into a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

In the second phase, beneficiaries will receive an additional 25,000 shillings, bringing the total start-up capital support to 50,000 shillings per young entrepreneur

The President reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to empowering the young people by creating employment opportunities and equipping youths with skills to grow businesses and access contracts saying the programme will enable them become job creators and strengthen the country’s workforce through skills development.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki highlighted major programmes being undertaken by government including affordable housing, digital jobs, overseas opportunities saying it is bridging the employment gap in the country.

Kindiki lauded the President for his government decision to waive PAYE for low-income earners saying it will be a big relief for the workers.

