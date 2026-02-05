Waiguru Rolls Out Sanitary Pads Drive for Schoolgirls

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has rolled out a massive countywide sanitary pads distribution drive aimed at curbing absenteeism of girls from school during menses.

Through the County department of Gender and Youth 3,173 girls drawn from 20 schools drawn from across the county will receive sanitary towels.

Beyond the distribution of sanitary pads, the drive also included mentorship sessions designed to build confidence, resilience and awareness among school-going girls.

Waiguru said that the programme forms part of the county government’s broader girl-child empowerment agenda, noting that lack of access to sanitary products had forced many girls to stay away from school during their menstrual cycle.

Speaking during the exercise at Kinyaga Secondary School, Chief Officer for Gender and Youth, Sheila Mwangi, said the initiative was designed to ensure that no girl is left behind because of her menstrual cycle.

Mwangi observed that many girls were struggling silently, with some parents forced to prioritize basic household needs over sanitary products due to economic hardship noting that nearly three out of every ten girls miss school each month due to menstruation, a challenge that continues to undermine their education and academic performance.

The initiative has been hailed as a timely intervention in girls’ retention in school. Kinyaga Secondary School Principal Naomi Kariuki expressed gratitude, saying the donation would help keep girls in school at a time when many parents were facing economic challenges.

Kutus Comprehensive Primary School headteacher Patrick Njue described the donation as a thoughtful gesture that went beyond health support.

The county government noted that while the current programme focuses on the girl-child, complementary initiatives targeting the boy-child are also planned to ensure inclusive development and balanced support for all learners.