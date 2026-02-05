Connect with us

Venezuelan defense minister says investigation under way into Jan. 3 U.S. military operation

Published

CARACAS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Wednesday that authorities are investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 3 U.S. military operation, which resulted in the seizure of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In his statement, the military chief did not specify the type or scope of the investigation, but indicated that the ongoing investigation will allow the country “to learn, evaluate and make adjustments” to the transformation plan for Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces, adding that “extremely high technology” was involved.

The remarks were made on Venezuela’s National Dignity Day, an event viewed as a symbol of resistance and political transformation

