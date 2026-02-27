Connect with us

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the US and Iran had shown "openness to new and creative ideas" after meeting Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff

US-Iran talks end after ‘significant progress’, mediator says

OMAN, Feb 27 – US and Iranian officials have made “significant progress” in high-stakes nuclear talks in Geneva, the Omani foreign minister has said, but the chances of a deal that could avert a war remain unclear.

Badr Albusaidi, who acted as mediator, said the two sides planned to resume negotiations “soon” after consultations in their capitals, and technical-level discussions would take place next week in Vienna.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led his country’s delegation, said “good progress” had been made and while there had been agreement on some issues, differences remained on others.

He said the next round of negotiations would happen in a less than a week.

The prospect of further talks could reduce the possibility of President Donald Trump carrying out his threats to strike Iran.

Trump has ordered the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, while Iran has vowed to respond to an attack with force.

For decades, the US and Israel have accused Iran of trying to secretly develop a nuclear weapon. Iran has repeatedly denied it is seeking a bomb and says its programme is only for peaceful purposes, though the country is the only non-nuclear-armed state to have enriched uranium at near weapons-grade level.

According to Iranian state media, negotiators insisted that Iran had the right to peaceful nuclear energy and rejected US demands to completely stop the enrichment of uranium in Iranian territory and to transfer its stockpile of 400kg (880lb) of enriched uranium out of the country.

But officials are believed to have offered concessions, although the proposals have not been made public. One of the reported options was for Iran to be allowed to enrich uranium at a minimal level after a three-to-five-year suspension, under international monitoring.

In return for a deal, Araghchi told Iranian television that the negotiators demanded the lifting of sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Opponents of the regime say any relief would give the clerical rulers a lifeline.

