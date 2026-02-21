Uncertainty clouds Sifuna’s linda mwananchi Kakamega rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Uncertainty is hanging over Saturday’s planned Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega, with police and organizers giving different accounts on whether proper notice was issued.

The rally is being led by embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Western Regional Police Commander Isaak Mahoud said police only learned about the planned rally through social media.

“There’s allegations that we’ll have a rally led by Senator Sifuna… That’s what we got through social media. We have never met anybody talking about that rally,” Mahoud said.

He added that no formal request for police support had been made to his office.

“There’s nobody who has come to my office requesting for any assistance, but we’ll assist them as much as we can,” he said.

Mahoud said police are focused on maintaining peace, regardless of political differences.

“Those accusations and counter-accusations are purely political. Ours is to maintain peace,” he said, adding, “We will not accept lawlessness here.”

He also claimed police had received intelligence reports suggesting some people travelling from Nairobi for the rally could be armed, insisting police are prepared to deal with any situation.

“If there’s a problem, I have enough officers. We will ensure there is peace,” Mahoud said.

On his part, Sifuna dismissed claims that police were not informed, saying the rally was properly notified.

“I have sent the notification for the Kakamega rally,” Sifuna said, adding that he shared the details directly to ensure authorities could not later deny knowledge of the event.

He said the notice was served on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to prevent any attempt to block the gathering.

Sifuna also raised concern over recent political events, warning against what he termed heavy-handed police actions.

“We lost a life needlessly in Kitengela because of police action,” he said, referring to a previous incident during a political meeting.

As the day unfolds, it remains unclear whether the Linda Mwananchi rally will proceed, with both police and organizers standing by their statements.