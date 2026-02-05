UN chief submits list of individuals for AI scientific panel

NEW YORK, Feb 4 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that he has submitted to the General Assembly the composition of a new international scientific panel on artificial intelligence (AI).

The Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence is made up of 40 distinguished individuals from across the world.

“Today, we are taking an important step to help ensure artificial intelligence serves all of humanity,” said Guterres. “It will be the first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to helping close the AI knowledge gap and assess the real impacts of AI across economies and societies.”

The panel will provide an authoritative reference point at a moment when reliable, unbiased understanding of AI has never been more critical, he told reporters.

A shortlist of 40 individuals with deep expertise across disciplines was formed following an open global call that drew more than 2,600 applications. All members will serve in their personal capacity, independent of any government, company or institution, said Guterres.

The panel will have a three-year term from the date of appointment.

“AI is transforming our world. The question is whether we will shape this transformation together, or allow it to shape us. At a time of deep geopolitical tension and growing technological rivalry, we urgently need common ground — and a practical basis for cooperation based on science and solidarity. That is what this panel can help deliver,” said Guterres.