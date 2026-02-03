UN calls on more countries to accept patients from Gaza as Rafah reopens – China Daily

UNITED NATIONS – UN humanitarians on Monday called on more countries to accept patients from Gaza as the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt reopens.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said civilians must be allowed to leave and return voluntarily and safely, as international law requires, adding that ultimately essential humanitarian supplies must enter in sufficient quantities and with fewer restrictions through Rafah and other crossings.

OCHA said that more than 18,500 patients, including 4,000 children, await medical evacuation from Gaza for treatment that is not available locally. The most effective option would be to resume referrals to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and rehabilitate damaged health facilities in Gaza.

“Until that happens, OCHA calls on member states to accept more patients so that everyone receives the treatment that they need,” the office said.

OCHA said the World Health Organization supported medical evacuation efforts from Gaza. The limited reopening of Rafah allowed some patients and their companions to exit directly into Egypt, while others transited through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

The office said the UN Development Programme reported that it was ready to provide bus transportation for returnees from the Rafah checkpoint to Nassar hospital in Khan Younis, where OCHA and its partners set up a reception area.

“A reception desk is staffed with psychologists and protection specialists and equipped with nutrition items, information materials and internet connectivity to provide people returning with immediate support and referrals so that they can access critical services as needed,” OCHA said.

The office also said it remains concerned over the impact of continued attacks on civilians in Gaza.

Following reports by the Gaza Ministry of Health of dozens of casualties over the weekend, OCHA said humanitarian teams are assessing damage and emerging needs among civilians. More than two dozen families had their shelters damaged due to attacks hitting nearby targets. The UN and its partners have provided families with shelter materials and other essential items.