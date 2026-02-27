UDA scoops all four seats during Feb 26 mini-polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance completed a clean sweep as its candidates convincingly won four by-elections held yesterday.

Duncan Muratia was declared the new Evurore Ward legislator after garnering 7,853 votes.

Albert Muchira of Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party emerged second with 1,940 votes. Independent candidate Johnson Mukuru Mate came third with 1,753 votes.

In Muminji Ward, Peterson Njeru of UDA sailed home with 3,207 votes. Boniface Kariuki who was flying the flag for Development Empowerment Party (DEP) came second in place with 2,232 votes.

UDA’s Mohamed Tubi settled the sibling rivalry after he trounced his sister to emerge the landslide victor of the Isiolo South by-election, with 7,352 votes

His sister, Bina Mohamed of Jubilee, received a paltry 634 votes.

Isack Fayo of the National Economic Development Party, who withdrew from the race, received 44 votes.

UDA’s Elphas Shalakha is the new West Kabras after recieving 3,317 votes.

Bramwel Wasike Khaemba vying on Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP came in second with 2,640 votes.

Nivah Musa Khisa of DAP-K recieved 65 votes, followed by DNA’s Shivoko Masini with 79 votes

ODM’s Edward Inzofu Indimuli could only scoop 30 votes.

The Isiolo South seat fell vacant following the death of MP Mohamed Tubi, who was elected in 2022.

The MCA positions became vacant after their holders resigned to contest parliamentary seats during the November 27 by-elections.

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

UDA’s Leo Wa Muthende won the hotly contested race.

David Ndakwa, occassioned the by-elections in West Kabras Ward after resigned to contest in the Malava Constituency race; which he won to replace the late Malulu Injendi.