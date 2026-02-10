Connect with us

Speaking on Saturday, Nuno issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to abandon crime or leave the Coast region entirely. He stressed that officers would not hesitate to use their firearms when circumstances justify it under the law/CFM

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Diani Beachfront Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Police officers based at Diani Police Station have arrested two suspects believed to be key members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising members of the public in the Tanduri area along the Diani beachfront.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the arrests were made during a security operation conducted along the Ukunda beachline. The operation is part of an intensified crackdown targeting organised criminal groups operating in the area.

Police said the suspects had been targeting both residents and visitors in the popular coastal destination.

“The two suspects identified are currently in police custody at Diani Police Station, undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI said in the statement.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the charges facing the suspects, noting that investigations into the gang’s activities are still ongoing.

Police reiterated that Kenya’s streets and beaches must remain safe for residents and tourists alike.

The DCI said it remains committed to dismantling criminal networks as part of efforts to restore public confidence and enhance security in the coastal region.

