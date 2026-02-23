Police probe suspected murder after 2 men found dead in Mida Forest along Kilifi–Malindi highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Police have launched investigations after two bodies were discovered in Mida Forest along the main Kilifi–Malindi Highway in what is suspected to be a murder case.

According to a police report, the discovery was made on Saturday morning after the Sub-Chief of Mida Sub-Location reported the presence of the bodies at around 9.30 am.

Officers from Gede and Watamu police stations responded to the scene, approximately three kilometres west of Gede Police Station.

“The bodies were each on opposite sides of the highway,” the report stated.

The first victim was found lying prone about 15 metres from the left side of the road, facing the Malindi direction. He was blindfolded with a white bandage and had blood oozing from his mouth and nose, with multiple head injuries observed.

The second victim was found supine on the right side of the highway, about 10 metres from the road, with blood oozing from the mouth and three gunshot wounds — two to the chest and one to the abdomen.

A boda boda rider first spotted the bodies at around 8am. Police noted the scene appeared undisturbed, suggesting the victims may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the forest.

Crime scene investigators from Malindi processed the scene before transporting the bodies to Malindi General Hospital Mortuary, where they await identification and post-mortem examinations.

The case remains under investigation, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Watamu handling the matter as police pursue leads to establish the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to report to local police stations to aid the investigation.