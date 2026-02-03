Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkish businessman charged with Al-Shabaab membership in Mombasa

A Turkish businessman, Osman Erdinc Elsek, faces multiple terrorism-related charges in Mombasa, including alleged Al-Shabaab membership, collecting terrorist information, and illegal firearm possession. Pretrial hearing set for Feb 19, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – A Turkish businessman has appeared in a Mombasa court facing multiple terrorism-related charges, including alleged membership in the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Osman Erdinc Elsek was arraigned on Tuesday before Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.

He faces charges of being a member of a terrorist group, contrary to Section 24 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

Prosecutors told the court that, on an unspecified date and time within Kenya, Elsek was found to be a member of Harakat Al Shabaab Mujahideen, a proscribed terrorist organization.

He is also charged with collecting information for use in committing a terrorist act, contrary to Section 29 of the same Act.

“The accused is alleged to have been found in possession of a Samsung Flip 7 mobile phone, allegedly containing video recordings collected for use in the commission of a terrorist act,” the DPP stated.

This offence is said to have occurred on January 14, 2026, at approximately 5:23 pm at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Mombasa.

Illegal arms

In a separate count, Elsek faces charges of possession of an article connected with a terrorist act, contrary to Section 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, as well as possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(1) of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors allege that on January 12, 2026, around 8pm in the Majengo Kanamai area of Kilifi South, Kilifi County, Elsek was found in possession of a Glock pistol under circumstances suggesting it could be used to disrupt public order.

His co-accused, Gokmen Sandikci, was charged with consorting with a person in possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(2) of the Penal Code, after allegedly being in Elsek’s company when the firearm was found.

The two are also jointly charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code, for allegedly injuring Boniface Katana.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo urged the court to impose strict bond conditions, noting that both accused are foreigners with no fixed residence in Kenya. She requested that they provide sureties, deposit their passports with the court, and allow time for the prosecution to supply witness statements and documentary evidence.

Magistrate Odhiambo ruled that Elsek be released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount and provide one Kenyan contact. Sandikci was granted a Sh500,000 surety bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The court scheduled the pretrial hearing for February 19.

