Trump says top general to lead potential strike on Iran “if ordered”

Published

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will lead a potential strike on Iran if he is ordered to do so.

Trump said he would rather reach a deal with Iran.

Earlier on Monday, the Washington Post reported that Caine warned at a White House meeting last week that shortfalls in critical munitions and a lack of support from allies could pose a greater danger to U.S. troops in a potential strike on Iran, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

In a statement on Friday, Caine’s office said that as the president’s top military adviser, the chairman “provides a range of military options, as well as secondary considerations and associated impacts and risks, to the civilian leaders who make America’s security decisions.”

A new round of U.S.-Iran talks is now scheduled for Thursday in Geneva and expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, including uranium enrichment levels and sanctions relief.

However, the previous two rounds of talks made little visible progress.

