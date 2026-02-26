Tribunal extends orders barring removal of Sifuna as ODM Sec-Gen until March 12

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has extended conservatory orders barring the removal of Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), pending further directions in the case.

The tribunal ruled that the interim orders will remain in force until March 12.

Sifuna, who also serves as Nairobi Senator, has challenged attempts to remove him, arguing that due process was not followed.

ODM, through its lawyers Makori & Karimi Advocates has asked the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to strike out a complaint filed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, arguing that the dispute has been brought prematurely and falls outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

They argue that issues raised by Sifuna are squarely within the realm of internal party management and governance, and therefore must be dealt with through the party’s own dispute resolution structure.

The Tribunal stayed the implementation of a resolution passed by ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on February 11, 2026, seeking to remove Sifuna as Secretary General of the party.

The Tribunal further barred the respondents from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette, a critical step that would have formalised and effected his removal.

Sifuna had dismissed his removal as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), calling the decision illegitimate and insisting he will continue in the role.

The Nairobi Senator accused the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) of sidelining him through what he called an unconstitutional process.

“I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party,” he said.