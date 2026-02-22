Tourism Fund Launches Upskilling Program to Boost Hotel Management in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Tourism Fund has launched an upskilling program aimed at enhancing professional capacity in Kenya’s tourism sector, equipping hotel managers and staff with practical knowledge in staff management, financial planning, and operational efficiency.

Industry players have welcomed the initiative, highlighting tangible benefits for business operations.

“The upskilling programme by the Tourism Fund has been very impactful for us as hotel managers here in Kiambu County. It has equipped us with practical knowledge on staff management and financial planning, helping us run our hotels more professionally and efficiently,” said Geofrey Njuguna, Manager at Hotel Saape.

The Tourism Fund emphasized its commitment to expanding access to quality training and capacity-building programs, aiming to strengthen Kenya’s tourism sector and promote inclusive economic growth.

Program highlights include practical training in hotel and staff management, financial planning for improved operational efficiency and inclusive capacity-building opportunities for tourism professionals across Kenya.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by the Tourism Fund to foster professional development, service quality, and competitiveness within Kenya’s hospitality industry.