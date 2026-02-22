Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Tourism Fund Launches Upskilling Program to Boost Hotel Management in Kenya

Industry players have welcomed the initiative, highlighting tangible benefits for business operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Tourism Fund has launched an upskilling program aimed at enhancing professional capacity in Kenya’s tourism sector, equipping hotel managers and staff with practical knowledge in staff management, financial planning, and operational efficiency.

Industry players have welcomed the initiative, highlighting tangible benefits for business operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The upskilling programme by the Tourism Fund has been very impactful for us as hotel managers here in Kiambu County. It has equipped us with practical knowledge on staff management and financial planning, helping us run our hotels more professionally and efficiently,” said Geofrey Njuguna, Manager at Hotel Saape.

The Tourism Fund emphasized its commitment to expanding access to quality training and capacity-building programs, aiming to strengthen Kenya’s tourism sector and promote inclusive economic growth.

Program highlights include practical training in hotel and staff management, financial planning for improved operational efficiency and inclusive capacity-building opportunities for tourism professionals across Kenya.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by the Tourism Fund to foster professional development, service quality, and competitiveness within Kenya’s hospitality industry.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Announces Thika Expressway Construction to Begin September 2026

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 22-President William Ruto has announced that construction of the long-awaited Thika Expressway will begin in September 2026, in a move aimed at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Intervenes in Kiambu UDA Infighting, Urges Leaders to Focus on Development

The dispute, which has been brewing for months, pits Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against Alice Ng'ang'a, popularly known as “Mama Simba”, who has declared...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Akamba Elders, Nairobi Officials Unite to Promote Voter Registration and Civic Education

The county team includes Trade CEC Anastacia Nyalita and chief officers Bernard Kiala, George Mutuso, and Peter Mutua.

4 hours ago

Kenya

NLP Declares Presidential Ambitions, Rejects Kalonzo and Matiang’i in Ukambani

NLP leader Augustus Muli said that the party intends to field its own presidential candidate, rejecting assumptions that smaller coalition parties would automatically back...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways Cancels New York Flights Over U.S. Blizzard

The affected flights are KQ 002 (Nairobi to New York) scheduled for February 22 and KQ 003 (New York to Nairobi) scheduled for February...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Jesus Compassion Ministry U.S. Pastor Resigns Over Ruto Invitation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – A simmering row over the intersection of faith and politics has emerged within Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) after the...

6 hours ago

Top stories

CS Murkomen Denies Police Role in Kakamega Rally Teargassing, Warns Politicians Against Incitement

Murkomen said the government would not tolerate what he described as ‘political theatrics’ aimed at tainting the image of the National Police Service.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Moves to Tighten Alcohol Laws in Major Overhaul to Protect Families

The proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Bill (Repeal), 2025 seeks to strengthen regulation of the production, distribution, sale, and consumption...

6 hours ago