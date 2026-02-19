Connect with us

Thai National Jailed 27 Years for Drug Trafficking at JKIA

The court heard that the drugs had been concealed in a false bottom of a grey suitcase, in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – A Thai national has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking narcotic drugs through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi delivered the sentence at the JKIA Law Courts, convicting Netima Ngamsap for trafficking 2,092 grams of cocaine valued at Sh 8.37 million.

The prosecution, led by John Tago, presented eleven witnesses whose testimonies provided consistent and compelling evidence linking the accused to the offence.

During the trial, Ngamsap was represented by defence counsel and was provided with a professional Thai interpreter to ensure a fair hearing.

Following the conviction, the court informed the accused of the right to appeal against both the conviction and the sentence within 14 days.

