Teargas Fired at Amalemba Grounds Ahead of Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Rally in Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Police lobbed teargas at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega on Saturday, hours before the planned ‘Linda Mwananchi’ rally, raising tensions amid fears of a possible confrontation.

Anti-riot officers were deployed early at the venue as groups began gathering ahead of the anticipated political meeting.

The situation turned chaotic after police fired teargas to disperse sections of the crowd, forcing people to flee the area.

Security has been heighhtenedr in the town in anticipation of the rally, which had drawn significant public attention and political interest.

By mid-morning, security personnel had sealed off sections of the grounds and surrounding access roads, with police maintaining a heavy presence to prevent unauthorized gatherings.

Officials had earlier indicated that any public meeting must comply with the Public Order Act, which requires organizers to notify police in advance to allow for adequate security planning.

The ‘Linda Mwananchi’ rally was expected to attract opposition leaders and supporters, raising concerns over possible standoffs between security agencies and attendees.