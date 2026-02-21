Teargas Causes Brief Chaos as Sifuna-Led Linda Mwananchi Rally kicks off in Kakamega

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Feb 21 – Chaos briefly erupted on Saturday as tear gas was lobbed into a crowd of supporters during a Linda Mwananchi rally led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The incident occurred shortly after the rally commenced in the county’s central grounds, causing panic and forcing some attendees to flee the scene.

Sifuna had barely risen to offer his opening remarks when canisters landed near the dais, sending thick white plumes billowing into the crowd. Supporters scattered in panic, running in all directions to escape the choking fumes.

Amid the chaos, Sifuna vowed the meeting would proceed despite the disruption.

“This meeting will not be disrupted as they did in Kitengela. We will extinguish it like bhang in prison. This meeting will not be disrupted, it will not end,” he declared.

He urged supporters to remain calm and avoid confrontation with police.

“Young people, don’t throw stones at them. We will extinguish this teargas like bhang and continue with this meeting,” he said.

Despite the disruption, the rally continued after a short pause, with Sifuna addressing the crowd and urging calm among supporters. “We will not allow intimidation to silence our voices,” Sifuna said, emphasizing the need for peaceful civic engagement.

The Linda Mwananchi initiative, which seeks to engage citizens in governance and development issues, has held multiple rallies across Western Kenya in recent weeks.

Security concerns at political events have become a recurring issue, especially in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.