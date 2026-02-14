Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Samia, 64, who was declared the winner with 98 per cent of the vote, took the oath of office amid a nationwide internet blackout, ongoing curfews, and reports of protests and killings in several cities/FILE

Africa

Tanzania’s Suluhu Returns to Continental Stage After Contested Re-Election

Tanzania fully supports continental climate action,” she said, adding that her government is prioritising green industrialisation, particularly value addition in key sectors.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 14 – Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan used her first foreign trip since her contested re-election in November 2025 to reaffirm Tanzania’s commitment to regional cooperation and climate action at the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

Speaking during a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), Suluhu said Tanzania remains firmly aligned with Africa’s collective climate agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Her appearance at the annual summit signals a renewed diplomatic push following a tightly contested election that drew both domestic and international scrutiny.

“Tanzania fully supports continental climate action,” she said, adding that her government is prioritising green industrialisation, particularly value addition in key sectors.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told the committee that climate action remains central to the AU’s agenda, urging member states to intensify coordinated responses.

Kenya’s President William Ruto had earlier emphasised that Africa must lead in placing climate priorities at the centre of economic planning and investment decisions.

He commended the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa and the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative as practical vehicles for achieving the continent’s climate goals, with support from the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Notably, the Green Industrialisation Initiative secured commitments of $100 billion (KSh13 trillion) from African financial institutions at the second Africa Climate Summit,” he added.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya holds Chinese New Year of the Horse celebrations to deepen cultural bonds

The event attracted more than 1,000 visitors, reaffirming the growing appeal of Chinese culture among local youth and ordinary citizens.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto Urges Africa to Seize $2.3 Trillion Climate Investment Shift

'Our climate agenda is inseparable from development, energy access and industrialisation,” Ruto said.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Turn Out in Large Numbers for HSBC SVNS at Nyayo Stadium

The President emphasized the importance of supporting Kenya’s national rugby sevens team while showcasing the country’s capacity to host world-class sporting events.

13 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt promises action on delayed examiners pay

After weeks of uncertainty, examiners and supervisors may finally see light at the end of the tunnel as the govt admits delays and promises...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Catherine Omanyo: From Busia Trailblazer to Acting ODM Secretary General

Kipepeo which is her political name is an example of iron ladies who has refused to be confined in the kitchen but rather opting...

14 hours ago

Kenya

AU Summit 2026: President Ruto Emphasizes Climate-Positive Growth and Youth Employment

The President pointed out that Africa’s vast renewable resources make it ideal for climate adaptation and clean energy investments.

14 hours ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Launches Last Mile Connectivity in Kisii, Closing Kenya’s Energy Divide

The last mile connectivity Phase Six aims to connect at least 150,000 Kenyans across 45 wards in Kisii

15 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua, Kalonzo cross paths with Oburu in Machakos

What began as a condolence visit in Machakos has quickly turned into political talk, after Gachagua and Kalonzo were seen meeting ODM’s Oburu Oginga...

16 hours ago