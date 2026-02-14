Tanzania’s Suluhu Returns to Continental Stage After Contested Re-Election

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 14 – Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan used her first foreign trip since her contested re-election in November 2025 to reaffirm Tanzania’s commitment to regional cooperation and climate action at the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

Speaking during a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), Suluhu said Tanzania remains firmly aligned with Africa’s collective climate agenda.

Her appearance at the annual summit signals a renewed diplomatic push following a tightly contested election that drew both domestic and international scrutiny.

“Tanzania fully supports continental climate action,” she said, adding that her government is prioritising green industrialisation, particularly value addition in key sectors.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told the committee that climate action remains central to the AU’s agenda, urging member states to intensify coordinated responses.

Kenya’s President William Ruto had earlier emphasised that Africa must lead in placing climate priorities at the centre of economic planning and investment decisions.

He commended the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa and the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative as practical vehicles for achieving the continent’s climate goals, with support from the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Notably, the Green Industrialisation Initiative secured commitments of $100 billion (KSh13 trillion) from African financial institutions at the second Africa Climate Summit,” he added.