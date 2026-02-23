Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Auditor-General flags Sh10.85 billion missing in Talanta Sports City project

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu reports Sh10.85 billion of public funds missing in Talanta Sports City project; stadium costs rise from Sh35bn to Sh45.85bn.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — The Office of the Auditor-General has uncovered major financial irregularities in the Talanta Sports City project, revealing that Sh10.85 billion of public funds cannot be properly accounted for.

According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, the cost of constructing Nairobi’s 60,000-seater stadium has increased from the Treasury-approved Sh35 billion to Sh45.85 billion without lawful explanation, raising concerns over transparency, procurement processes, and financial oversight.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The audit, covering the Ministry of Defence’s accounts for the 2024/25 financial year, shows that the original Sh35 billion approved by the National Treasury was to be drawn from the Sports and Arts Social Development Fund (SASDF) over six years.

However, the Ministry of Defence signed a two-year contract with a foreign contractor on May 26, 2024, for Sh45,848,051,675 (US$344,514,966), resulting in an unsupported price variation of Sh10.85 billion.

The report also notes that clearance from the Attorney General, then Justin Muturi, was not sought before awarding the contract, in violation of Section 134 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act. Contracts exceeding Sh5 billion require AG clearance and regular reporting to the Cabinet and National Treasury.

Irregular procurement

Additionally, the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Social Services transferred Sh2.01 billion and procurement responsibility to the Ministry of Defence before the contract was signed.

The contract was awarded via direct procurement, a method reserved for exceptional circumstances, instead of through competitive open tendering as mandated by law.

Project reports indicate 44.54 per cent completion as of June 1, 2025, with 15 months remaining to meet the expected contract timeline.

Cumulative payments to the contractor amount to Sh2 billion, roughly 4.5 per cent of the total contract sum. The audit warns that late payments could attract interest at three per cent above the Central Bank of Kenya’s average base lending rate, potentially increasing project costs.

The Auditor-General also expressed concerns about the project’s financial model, noting that full details have not been provided.

“The contractor signed a consent agreeing to transfer duties and obligations of subsequent payments to the Trustee on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

However, full details of the new funding model have not been provided, hence the need for a special audit to determine value for money,” the report states.

The Talanta Sports City stadium is scheduled to host matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, making transparency and oversight critical ahead of the tournament.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC arrests Garissa MCA, two former county officials over Sh 51.4 Million fraudulent payments

The charges include conspiracy to commit corruption contrary to Section 47A(3) read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (Cap 65),...

2 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Archbishop Ole Sapit warns of ‘Haiti-style’ lawlessness amidst rise of politically sponsored gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 —Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rein in...

2 hours ago

County News

Senate invites public input on Thika bid to be elevated to City status

The Committee will hold a public hearing on the application on Friday, March, 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thika Municipal Chambers, Thika...

3 hours ago

business

Uganda formalizes participation in Kenya Pipeline Company IPO

“By investing in KPC, a key player in regional petroleum transport and storage, Uganda aims to enhance supply chain stability, ensure reliable and affordable...

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Appeals Court to begin hearing 406 cases in four days

The Judiciary in its annual report indicated that over 14,000 unresolved matters existed, with over 600 new appeals filed daily.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo, Sifuna trade accusations over State interference in opposition rallies

“And we will not allow anyone else, even those who are engaged in youthful misadventure, who are trying to misuse our young people to...

5 hours ago

County News

10-month-old baby dies in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Nakuru

A 10-month-old baby has died in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after a charcoal stove was left burning inside a house in Subukia, police say.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI probes deadly mob killing at Vihiga political rally as boda boda rider lynched

DCI probes mob justice killing of boda boda rider George Otobe at Vihiga political rally after alleged stabbing incident. Investigations into armed supporters ongoing.

5 hours ago