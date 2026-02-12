Connect with us

crime

85 year-old Swiss Man Arrested Over Alleged Defilement in Watamu

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public that a foreigner was seen with a juvenile in one of Watamu's villas, police moved swiftly and discovered the suspect with the minor inside the residence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – An 85-year-old Swiss national has been arrested in Watamu after allegedly defiling a 15-year-old minor.

The case unfolded after the victim’s parents reported her missing on 1st February 2026. Despite efforts to trace her, she could not be found.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public that a foreigner was seen with a juvenile in one of Watamu’s villas, police moved swiftly and discovered the suspect with the minor inside the residence.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, while the victim was escorted to Gede Sub-County Hospital for medical examination.

