Suspected Cyber-fraudster Arraigned Over Sh11.4 Million Microfinance Heist

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – A suspected cyber-fraudster was yesterday arraigned in court and charged with orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off 11.4 million Shillings from a leading microfinance institution.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on July 16, 2025.

On that day, a total of thirty-eight fraudulent transactions were executed through the institutions System, resulting in a loss of 11.4 Million Shillings.

The middle-aged suspect faced multiple serious charges, including Unauthorised Access to a Computer System, Computer Fraud, and Money Laundering.

He entered a plea of not guilty to all twenty counts.

The court granted him bail, allowing his release on a bond of Sh1,500,000 or a cash bail of Sh500,000.