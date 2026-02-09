Sudan rejoins IGAD after nearly two-year suspension – China Daily

Sudan has rejoined the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, ending an around two-year suspension and signaling a renewed push to re-engage with regional partners after diplomatic tensions tied to its ongoing conflict.

Khartoum froze its participation in the authority in early 2024, accusing the regional bloc of interfering in its internal affairs after it invited representatives of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been battling Sudan’s army since April 2023.

Sudan’s government objected to the move, arguing that the invitation effectively legitimized RSF and undermined the country’s sovereignty.

The authority’s Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said Sudan’s return strengthens the organization’s unity and enhances its ability to address shared regional priorities.

The eight-nation bloc, which promotes economic cooperation, regional integration and conflict resolution in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, welcomed Khartoum’s return and said it underscored renewed regional solidarity and a shared commitment to peace, stability and cooperation.

He expressed appreciation to Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who serves as the authority’s chairperson, for his leadership and constructive engagement in guiding the process that led to Sudan’s return, commending his efforts in promoting dialogue and consensus to preserve regional cohesion.

The authority’s secretariat reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with Sudan in advancing a peaceful resolution to the country’s ongoing challenges and in supporting a secure and prosperous future for the Sudanese people and the wider region.