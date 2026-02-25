16-year-old rushed to hospital after wild fox attack in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — A 16-year-old student was injured in a rare human-wildlife conflict incident involving a wild fox in Siryat Location, Njoro Sub-County, police have reported.

According to a report filed at Mauche Police Station, the incident occurred at around 6:08 am Monday as the teenager was preparing to leave for school at Siryat Secondary School.

Upon reaching the main gate of his home compound, he encountered a stray wild fox, which suddenly attacked him, biting him on the forehead, nose, and left thumb.

The victim’s father, who was at home at the time, rushed to his son’s rescue after hearing his screams. Armed with a hammer, he struck the fox on the head, killing it on the spot.

The student was immediately rushed to Njoro Sub-County Hospital, where he received medical treatment. Police have since launched preliminary investigations into the incident.

Wildlife officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were notified and are expected to document the case and advise on appropriate response measures.

Human-wildlife conflict involving foxes is relatively uncommon in Nakuru County, though wildlife authorities warn that habitat encroachment, environmental changes, and food scarcity can drive wild animals closer to human settlements.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report sightings of aggressive or stray wildlife to KWS to prevent similar incidents.

Police said further updates will be provided as investigations continue.