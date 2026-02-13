Connect with us

Kenya

State Department for Children’s Services Reaffirms Plan to End Child Institutionalisation by 2032

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Principal Secretary for Children Services, Caren Agengo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to end child institutionalisation in Kenya by 2032, saying children should grow up in families and not in institutions.

Agengo said the government is implementing a 10-year Care Reform Strategy anchored in the Children’s Act of 2022 to transition children from institutional care to family-based care.

The plan includes tracing families, reintegrating children back home and strengthening alternative family care systems.

“Studies have shown that children who grow up in institutions face developmental and identity challenges. That is why we are implementing a 10-year care reform strategy to ensure children grow up in families, not institutions,” she said.

She added that institutional care will only be used as a temporary measure in exceptional circumstances and limited by law to six months.

“By 2032, we want to see minimal children living in institutions. Institutional care will only be a temporary measure, limited by law to six months in exceptional cases,” she said.

Agengo spoke during a visit to Mama Ngina Children’s Home in Kisumu County, which was partially destroyed by fire last week.

She toured the facility to assess the safety of the children and deliver emergency supplies after one of the dormitories was razed in the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the affected children have since been moved to safe sections within the compound as reconstruction begins.

“We are here to ensure that our children are safe and that they continue living as normal a life as possible despite this unfortunate incident,” Agengo said.

The State Department for Children’s Services donated mattresses, blankets, bedding and food supplies to support the children as repairs continue.

Agengo said the government is working closely with county officials and the home’s management to restore the damaged dormitory within the shortest time possible.

She noted that for children whose families cannot be traced, the government is promoting foster care and adoption as alternative family-based solutions.

The visit also included discussions with county officials on strengthening child protection systems, including plans to develop a county child protection policy within three months.

Reconstruction works at the home are ongoing with support from partners and well-wishers.

Agengo expressed confidence that the children would soon resume their normal routines in a restored and safe environment.

