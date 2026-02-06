Connect with us

Kenya

Sonko Defends Himself in Court as Nairobi Graft Trial Resumes

The defence argued that the charges against him were a form of retaliation by individuals threatened by his anti-graft efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Tuesday testified before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court as part of his defence in an ongoing graft case involving allegations of conflict of interest and procurement irregularities during his tenure at City Hall.

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Charles Ondieki, Sonko gave sworn evidence and presented video recordings that his legal team said were meant to demonstrate his long-standing fight against corruption.

The video footage played in court showed Sonko intervening to stop the alleged grabbing of a public school in Kamkunji and a water reservoir in Loresho during his time as Nairobi Senator.

Sonko was initially charged in January 2020 with conflict of interest and related offences linked to the alleged irregular award of a revenue collection services contract for Nairobi City County.

The charges were amended in September 2020, and the prosecution closed its case in July 2022.

In December 2022, the trial court acquitted Sonko, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, however, appealed the decision, and the High Court later found that the trial magistrate had erred by relying on the original charge sheet instead of the amended one in determining whether Sonko had a case to answer.

The matter was subsequently sent back to the trial court for a fresh ruling based on the amended charges.

 In a decision delivered on January 20, 2025, Magistrate Ondieki ruled that Sonko had a case to answer and placed him on his defence.

The defence hearing began in May 2025, with Sonko appearing as the 21st defence witness.

