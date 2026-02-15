Connect with us

Politics

Sifuna Warns of Plot to Disrupt Linda Mwananchi Tours as Azimio Chief vows 16 Million-Vote ‘People’s Alliance’

“We are not cowards, but we do not want people trying to disrupt our meetings. We do not usually go to their meetings, so why are they trying to disrupt ours? I want the citizens to turn out so we can protect each other; you protect me and I protect you,” Sifuna stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has warned of an alleged plot to cause chaos and disrupt the ongoing Linda Mwananchi Tours.

Speaking during a Church service ahead of rally in Kitengela, Sifuna claimed that there were plans by unnamed individuals to infiltrate the public engagements and incite violence, with the intention of derailing the opposition-led grassroots mobilization drive.

“They say that wherever we go, they will be interfering with our meetings. I want to tell Kitengela, the secret is in numbers, just like these Gen Z youth showed us. Even in Busia, they were going to block us, but this honorable [member] from Funyula and our youth who provided security there ensured that the meeting would take place.”

Elected MP including Newly appointed Azimio Coalition Secretary General emphasized that the Linda Mwananchi Tours are centered on issues affecting ordinary citizens, including the cost of living, governance, and accountability.

“I am the Secretary General of Azimio, which brings everyone together. We are forming a people’s alliance, 16 million votes strong, first-round knockout,” the Suba North MP said.

The timing of the Kitengela Rally come days after ODM NEC convened by Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga resolved to oust Sifuna from the 20 year-old. Sifuna’s intent to take his case directly to the people.

The Kitengela rally, branded as a ‘Linda Mwananchi Tour,’ suggests a grassroots mobilisation strategy, with Sifuna and his allies expected to frame the meeting as a people-driven engagement which he has consistently linked to the late Odinga political playbook.

