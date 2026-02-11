Sifuna Ousted as ODM Secretary General Following NEC resolutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from office with immediate effect following a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The decision was announced in Mombasa on Wednesday in a statement read by Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, who will now serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

The NEC cited concerns over discipline and leadership conduct within the party, saying it had deliberated extensively on Sifuna’s actions before arriving at the decision.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws,” Omanyo said .

The National Executive Committee (NEC) raised what it termed ‘grave concern’ over escalating cases of indiscipline within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly among members occupying senior leadership positions.

In its resolutions, the committee pointed out that the party is governed strictly by its constitution, anchored on the rule of law and guided by collective decision-making through its duly constituted organs.

The NEC maintained that no individual, regardless of rank, is above the party’s structures and processes.

In a far-reaching political shift, the committee also resolved to begin the formal process of withdrawing ODM from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The decision follows what the party described as repeated violations of the coalition’s founding agreement by its partners.

“Coalition partners have acted in violation of the deed of agreement that established the coalition,” the statement read.

“In light of these sustained breaches and in order to safeguard the integrity, autonomy and strategic direction of ODM, the NEC resolved to initiate the formal process of withdrawal from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition in accordance with the applicable legal and constitutional provisions.”

The developments come amid visible internal tensions within ODM. Notably absent from Wednesday morning’s NEC meeting in Mombasa were Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi.

According to a member of the committee, Sifuna sent his apologies but did not elaborate on the reasons for his absence. Osotsi, the Vihiga Senator, stated that he remained in Nairobi due to parliamentary commitments.

“I did not travel to Mombasa as I am currently in Nairobi attending to my Senate responsibilities,” Osotsi said.

Sifuna, who has been at the center of speculation regarding his removal, had last week downplayed reports of his imminent ouster. Speaking during a televised interview last week, he insisted that even if removed from office, he would remain a loyal member of ODM.

“I am in ODM, and nobody can kick me out of ODM. I have no intention of leaving. You don’t have to be an official to be a member of the party,” Sifuna said.

One of ODM’s most outspoken and high-profile figures, Sifuna has at times taken positions that appeared to diverge from the party’s dominant stance particularly regarding cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Those remarks have drawn criticism from sections of the party who accused him of undermining collective decisions.

Party insiders suggested that Sifuna’s absence from the NEC meeting may not have been coincidental, pointing to heightened tensions and reports that some of his supporters had mobilized around the time of the gathering.

ODM’s constitution provides a framework for the removal of office holders. Article 74 stipulates that a party official may cease to hold office upon expiry of their term, death, resignation from office, resignation from the party, bankruptcy, or following a resolution of the National Executive Committee either on its own motion or upon recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee or a Branch Executive Committee.

Crucially, Article 74(3) requires that any office bearer facing removal be granted a fair opportunity to defend themselves against allegations leveled against them.

“It is hereby provided that prior to the removal of any office bearer, he/she shall be granted adequate opportunity to defend himself/herself against any allegations that may have been made,” the constitution states.

Over the weekend, a faction aligned with Sifuna signaled that it was prepared to face possible disciplinary consequences, including expulsion, in defense of its position.

The internal wrangles have also drawn the attention of senior party figures. Siaya Governor James Orengo publicly cautioned against any attempt to remove Sifuna, warning that such a move could fracture the party.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi on January 25, 2026, Orengo praised Sifuna’s loyalty and leadership, arguing that pushing him out would destabilize ODM, especially in the wake of the death of longtime party leader Raila Odinga last year.