Sifuna, Orengo, Babu take Linda Mwananchi campaign to Kitengela

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- Embattled ODM Edwin Sifuna is slated to a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, just days after resolution of his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), setting the stage for what appears to be an immediate political counteroffensive.

In a poster shared on his Facebook accounts hours after his ouster, Sifuna unveiled a “Linda Mwananchi Tour” scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 11:00am in Kitengela Town.

The event is expected to draw a host of prominent opposition figures, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and several other MPs allied to the opposition wing.

The timing of the announcement coming just hours after his dramatic ouster from the party signals Sifuna’s intent to take his case directly to the people.

While details surrounding the expulsion remain politically charged, the Nairobi Senator has in recent weeks taken positions that have put him at odds with sections of the party leadership, deepening internal divisions.

The Kitengela rally, branded as a “Linda Mwananchi Tour,” suggests a grassroots mobilisation strategy, with Sifuna and his allies expected to frame the meeting as a people-driven engagement which he has consistently linked to the late Odinga political playbook.

Last Sunday during the ‘Linda Mwananchi Tour’ in Busia county,Sifuna defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he “did not raise cowards” as tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) spill into the open.

Speaking to supporters, Sifuna praised Raila’s leadership, courage, and commitment to the people of Kenya.

“Raila Odinga did not raise cowards. He raised leaders who are ready to stand for justice and the welfare of Kenyans,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna moved to Political Parties Dispute Tribunal to challenge his ouster as the Secretary General following a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).