Sifuna, Kajwang Among 4 Senators Accused by CoG of Harassing Governors During CPAC Hearings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has escalated its standoff with the Senate, publicly naming four senators it accuses of orchestrating harassment, intimidation, and extortion of governors during appearances before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

In a resolution addressed to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, the governors singled out Moses Kajwang (Homabay), Johnes Mwaruma (Tana River), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), and Samson Cherargei (Nandi) for their alleged abusive oversight practices.

The document, signed by CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi and 39 other governors, signals one of the most confrontations between county leaders and the Senate since the 2022 Supreme Court ruling affirming the Senate’s powers to summon governors.

“Particularly note with grave concern the persistent reports and experiences of extortion, political witch-hunt, intimidation, and harassment of governors during appearances before CPAC,” the Council stated.

While the governors acknowledged the Senate’s constitutional mandate under Article 96, they argued that the conduct of certain members undermines cooperation and mutual respect envisioned in Articles 6(2), 174, and 189 of the Constitution.

The Council is also demanding the removal of the four senators from the affected committees as a prerequisite to restoring confidence and integrity in the oversight process.

In its letter to Speaker Kingi, the CoG requested an urgent engagement with Senate leadership to agree on what it termed clear, transparent and respectful modalities for appearances by governors and to put in place safeguards against harassment and political persecution.

The move comes despite the Supreme Court’s October 7, 2022 judgment in Senate vs Council of County Governors & 6 others, which affirmed the Senate’s authority to summon governors in exercising oversight over county revenue.

However, the governors maintain that oversight must be conducted lawfully, ethically and without abuse of office.

“We reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending devolution and good governance as espoused in our avowed Constitution,” Abdullahi wrote.

Senate Stand

Yesterday, Senate had rejected claims by the Council of Governors (CoG) that its watchdog committees are engaging in political witch-hunts, harassment, and intimidation, insisting that its oversight role over county governments is firmly anchored in the Constitution.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi expressed concern over allegations attributed to the CoG regarding the conduct of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPIC). Governors have reportedly called for the reconstitution of CPAC, citing alleged misconduct by four unnamed members.

The Senate further raised alarm over the CoG’s decision to suspend appearances before CPAC pending structured engagement with Senate leadership, and to limit appearances before CPIC to once per audit cycle.

Speaker Kingi warned that such actions risk undermining constitutional accountability mechanisms, noting that Senate oversight of county governments is not optional but a constitutional obligation.

“The oversight role of the Senate over county governments is firmly anchored in the Constitution,” Kingi said.

He cited Article 96(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the Senate to oversee national revenue allocated to counties, and Article 96(1), which tasks the House with protecting the interests of counties and their governments.

The Senate also referenced Article 229, which requires Parliament to consider and dispose of audit reports from the Auditor-General within three months of receipt, by March 31 each year. According to the Senate, any delays in audit processes directly undermine accountability and the prudent use of public resources.

“Compliance with this constitutional timeline is not optional, and any actions that impede the audit process undermine accountability and prudent use of public resources,” Kingi said.