Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Cheruiyot hails record attendance at UDA aspirants forum

Cheruiyot noted that the turnout reflects a progressive party that gives everyone a fair chance to participate, fosters healthy internal competition, and unites Kenyans behind a shared vision of progress.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot says the unprecedented turnout of aspirants during Wednesday’s United Democratic Alliance inaugural forum at State House underscores the immense confidence Kenyans have in the party.

More than 12,000 aspirants attended the forum, which was led by President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cheruiyot noted that the turnout reflects a progressive party that gives everyone a fair chance to participate, fosters healthy internal competition, and unites Kenyans behind a shared vision of progress.

He added that the strong participation also demonstrates UDA’s commitment to implementing its manifesto and advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

According to the Kericho Senator, UDA remains a people-centered and unstoppable political force as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Havi : Why I quit Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted...

48 minutes ago

Politics

Jubilee’s Pauline Njoroge declares Nairobi governor bid

"A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first," Pauline said.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua renews assault on Wajir leadership over Sh200bn devolution funds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Wajir County, questioning how nearly Sh200 billion in public funds...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto announces early completion for Sh3.5 Billion Ngong–Naivasha Road flyover

"The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," the President said.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to launch the NYOTA project in Malindi

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Above-average rains expected in key regions, weatherman warns of dry spells elsewhere

Several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall during the March–April–May (MAM) 2026 long-rains season, even as other regions...

4 hours ago

AI

UN chief submits list of individuals for AI scientific panel

The panel will provide an authoritative reference point at a moment when reliable, unbiased understanding of AI has never been more critical, he told...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Venezuelan defense minister says investigation under way into Jan. 3 U.S. military operation

the military chief indicated that the ongoing investigation will allow the country "to learn, evaluate and make adjustments" to the transformation plan for Venezuela's...

5 hours ago