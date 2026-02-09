Senate Highlights Achievements of Fourth Session Ahead of New Sittings

NAIROBI, Kenya Tue 9 – Staff of the Senate have been urged to embrace resilience, adaptability and teamwork as the Fifth Session gets under way on February 10, 2026.

Speaking during a one-day staff engagement held ahead of the resumption of sittings, the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye challenged them to take stock of the successes and challenges experienced with a view to improving performance in the new Session.

Among the key engagements highlighted from the Fourth Session were the Legislative Summit, the Devolution Conference held in Homa Bay County, Senate Mashinani hosted in Busia County.

The Session also saw the Senate process two impeachment Motions involving the Governors of Kericho and Nyamira Counties, with Nyegenye applauding staff for executing their mandate in an exemplary manner.

“I encourage you to remain resilient, energised and fully adaptable in your service to the people of Kenya,” said Nyegenye.

He commended officers for the exemplary work demonstrated during the Fourth Session and challenged them to take stock of the successes and challenges experienced with a view to improving performance in the new Session.

During the retreat, the Clerk encouraged officers to embrace a culture of supporting the less fortunate through charitable initiatives. He commended staff who supported charity activities during the Fourth Session while appealing for greater participation going forward.

On staff welfare, Nyegenye urged officers to prioritise wellness, citing the successful Senate and Parliamentary sports events held during the Fourth Session.

Similar calls for teamwork and adaptability were echoed by the Deputy Clerks, Mohamed Ali and Eunice Gichangi.

“We are back, re-energised and ready for the Fifth Session. Let us give it our best and remain adaptable to what the Session will bring,” said Gichangi.

Ali reminded officers of the demanding agenda ahead, urging them to embrace teamwork to achieve excellence.

“What lies ahead can only be delivered through teamwork. Let us reflect on what we achieved in the Fourth Session and ensure we do even better in the new one,” he said.

During the engagement, officers were also taken through practical approaches to managing transitions and building an adaptable workplace.

Participants expressed their readiness to discharge their duties in the Fifth Session and thanked the Parliamentary Service Commission for facilitating the engagement.