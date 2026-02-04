Senate Faults Kitui County for Under-funding Emergency Fund Amid Drought Risks

NAIROBI Kenya Feb 4 – The Senate County Public Accounts Committee has criticized Kitui County for failing to meet the legal threshold for disaster preparedness funding, after it emerged that the county allocated only Sh20 million to its Emergency Fund against a statutory requirement of approximately Sh220 million.

During the oversight session, CPAC Chairperson Godfrey Osotsi dismissed arguments by Kitui Governor Julius Malombe that partnerships with the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) sufficiently cushion the county against emergencies.

“You’ve been in public service for a while and you know where the law says ‘shall,’ it is not a suggestion. It is not something subject to negotiation. It is mandatory,” Osotsi told the county executive team.

The committee described the allocation as grossly inadequate, particularly given Kitui’s vulnerability to recurrent droughts and climate-related shocks.

“When you set aside Sh20 million as compared to the minimum Sh220 million that is required by law, I mean it’s insensitive,” Osotsi said.

“As things stand, the law has not been complied with, which also indicates that we are not very sensitive to the drought situation on the ground.”

The committee warned that failure to adequately fund the Emergency Fund exposes residents to heightened risks during disasters and places the county in direct violation of the Public Finance Management Act.