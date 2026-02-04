Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

He was driving the deputy governor's official car, a Toyota Landcruiser/FILE

Drought Mitigation

Senate Faults Kitui County for Under-funding Emergency Fund Amid Drought Risks

The committee described the allocation as grossly inadequate, particularly given Kitui’s vulnerability to recurrent droughts and climate-related shocks

Published

NAIROBI Kenya Feb 4 – The Senate County Public Accounts Committee has criticized Kitui County for failing to meet the legal threshold for disaster preparedness funding, after it emerged that the county allocated only Sh20 million to its Emergency Fund against a statutory requirement of approximately Sh220 million.

During the oversight session, CPAC Chairperson Godfrey Osotsi dismissed arguments by Kitui Governor Julius Malombe that partnerships with the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) sufficiently cushion the county against emergencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“You’ve been in public service for a while and you know where the law says ‘shall,’ it is not a suggestion. It is not something subject to negotiation. It is mandatory,” Osotsi told the county executive team.

The committee described the allocation as grossly inadequate, particularly given Kitui’s vulnerability to recurrent droughts and climate-related shocks.

“When you set aside Sh20 million as compared to the minimum Sh220 million that is required by law, I mean it’s insensitive,” Osotsi said.

“As things stand, the law has not been complied with, which also indicates that we are not very sensitive to the drought situation on the ground.”

The committee warned that failure to adequately fund the Emergency Fund exposes residents to heightened risks during disasters and places the county in direct violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Sting Nets Contraband Alcohol in Kirinyaga, Targets Influential Distributor’s Empire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – In a coordinated intelligence-led strike on Tuesday afternoon, multi-agency teams under the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol...

12 minutes ago

Headlines

Sifuna questions source of Linda Ground financing

"I can state authoritatively here that the money and the resources you see being spent in those ODM rallies, the so-called Linda Ground forums,...

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto to host over 12,000 UDA aspirants at State House Nairobi

" I am meeting 12,235 UDA aspirants. No political party has attracted these number of aspirants, even when we were in Jubilee Party we...

5 hours ago

County News

Govt launches multi-agency security operation to secure Laikipia’s Mukogodo Forest

The government has launched an intelligence-led, multi-agency security operation to restore peace in Mukogodo Forest along the Laikipia–Isiolo border following renewed banditry incidents.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwenda Mbijiwe case: Mother calls on God at habeas corpus hearing

The mother of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe broke down in court as a habeas corpus hearing resumed as the State fails to comply...

16 hours ago

Kenya

JOOTRH Leads Kenya Toward Fully Paperless Healthcare

JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joshua Clinton Okise said the hospital has completed its transition to a fully paperless environment, with all patient records...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Forgery Probe into Former AG’s Estate Stalls After Court Orders Halt to Prosecution

The orders restrain the DPP and DCI from arraigning the suspects, despite prosecutors having already approved criminal charges.

20 hours ago

Kenya

Njoro Girls’ High School Shut Indefinitely Following Student’s Death

The student, identified died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital after reportedly falling ill at school.

20 hours ago