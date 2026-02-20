Secondary School Deputy Headteacher Murdered, Motorcycle Stolen in Isiolo Town

ISIOLO, Kenya, Feb 20 – Investigators are probing the murder of a secondary school deputy headteacher whose body was discovered abandoned on a roadside on the outskirts of Isiolo Town.

The victim, William Mwangi Gitobu, 31, deputy headteacher of Leparua Secondary School, was reportedly stabbed while riding his motorcycle home from work in the Burat area. The attackers then stole his motorcycle and fled the scene.

Police confirmed that the body bore stab wounds to the chest and ribs. It has been moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and further investigations. No arrests had been made as of Thursday, but authorities said they were following promising leads.

The incident sparked protests by local teachers, who demanded swift justice and increased security for educators in the area.

Police have also warned the public that attacks on motorcycle riders are on the rise, with stolen motorcycles often sold elsewhere. Authorities advise victims to cooperate with attackers for personal safety while investigations continue.

This case highlights the growing concerns over violent robberies targeting motorcyclists in Isiolo County and the need for enhanced security measures for school staff and commuters.