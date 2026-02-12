Connect with us

Kenya

Sakaja Administration Disburses Sh297.5mn in Ward Bursaries to Support Nairobi Learners

Each of Nairobi’s 85 wards received Sh3.5 million, forming part of the Sh595 million total bursary allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The Nairobi City County Government has disbursed Sh 297.5 million in ward bursaries to support thousands of needy learners across the capital, reaffirming Governor Johnson Sakaja’s commitment to accessible education.

Members of the Nairobi City County Assembly (MCAs) received the bursary cheques at Charter Hall, City Hall, in a move aimed at ensuring timely payment of school fees for the first term of 2026.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Talents, Skills Development and Care, Brian Mulama, said the programme is critical in keeping vulnerable learners in school.

“This bursary programme is very important. It will help children continue their education and build a better future,” Mulama stated.

Each of Nairobi’s 85 wards received Sh3.5 million, forming part of the Sh595 million total bursary allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Additionally, the County has set aside Sh 262.9 million under the County Executive Scholarship Programme to support bright but financially disadvantaged students pursuing secondary and tertiary education.

During his Annual State of the County Address, Governor Sakaja revealed that 43,978 bursary cheques have been issued citywide. He also announced that 2,640 beneficiaries in five wards have transitioned to Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) to enhance efficiency, transparency, and faster disbursement.

Reaffirming education as a cornerstone of his administration’s social agenda, Sakaja emphasized that investing in learners secures Nairobi’s future.

“A city that educates its children secures its future; a city that neglects them mortgages it… This is not charity — it is our duty to the people of Nairobi,” the Governor said.

MCAs welcomed the timely disbursement, noting it would ease financial pressure on families amid rising economic challenges.

The bursary and scholarship initiatives remain central to the Sakaja administration’s education strategy, aimed at improving school retention, reducing dropout rates, and promoting academic excellence across Nairobi.

