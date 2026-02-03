Ruto to host over 12,000 UDA aspirants at State House Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – President William Ruto is expected to host 12,235 aspirants who have expressed an interest in vying for various elective seats under the ruling UDA ticket in the 2027 General Election.

The inaugural UDA Party Aspirants Forum will be held at State House, Nairobi.

“Tomorrow I am meeting 12,235 UDA aspirants. No political party has attracted these number of aspirants, even when we were in Jubilee Party we never got here,” the UDA Party Leader said.

Meanwhile, The UDA secretariat has announced that only aspirants who received a direct invitation from the party will be allowed to attend the highly publicised forum.

“Attendance at tomorrow’s UDA Party Aspirants Forum at State House is strictly limited to aspirants who successfully registered and received official confirmation from the United Democratic Alliance Party,” the notice stated.

All eligible aspirants have been directed to carry their National Identity Card or Passport for verification upon arrival.

“We kindly urge all aspirants to take note of this requirement and make the necessary arrangements accordingly,” read a statement from the UDA Party.

The UDA Party set up a registration portal, accessible through the party’s official website, to allow aspirants to formally enrol for the forum.

MCA aspirants are required to pay Sh2,000, those vying for Member of the National Assembly, County Woman Representative or Senator positions Sh5,000, while gubernatorial hopefuls must pay Sh10,000.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had previously informed the Party leadership organ that 139 aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the 47 gubernatorial seats, while 240 aspirants are seeking tickets for the 47 elected Senate positions.

274 aspirants are competing for the 47 Women’s Representative seats, as 1,205 hopefuls pursue nominations for the 290 National Assembly constituencies.

7,307, are targeting the 1,450 elected ward representative (MCA) positions across the country.