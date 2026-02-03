Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto to host over 12,000 UDA aspirants at State House Nairobi

” I am meeting 12,235 UDA aspirants. No political party has attracted these number of aspirants, even when we were in Jubilee Party we never got here,” he said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – President William Ruto is expected to host 12,235 aspirants who have expressed an interest in vying for various elective seats under the ruling UDA ticket in the 2027 General Election.

The inaugural UDA Party Aspirants Forum will be held at State House, Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Tomorrow I am meeting 12,235 UDA aspirants. No political party has attracted these number of aspirants, even when we were in Jubilee Party we never got here,” the UDA Party Leader said.

Meanwhile, The UDA secretariat has announced that only aspirants who received a direct invitation from the party will be allowed to attend the highly publicised forum.

“Attendance at tomorrow’s UDA Party Aspirants Forum at State House is strictly limited to aspirants who successfully registered and received official confirmation from the United Democratic Alliance Party,” the notice stated.

All eligible aspirants have been directed to carry their National Identity Card or Passport for verification upon arrival.

“We kindly urge all aspirants to take note of this requirement and make the necessary arrangements accordingly,” read a statement from the UDA Party.

The UDA Party set up a registration portal, accessible through the party’s official website, to allow aspirants to formally enrol for the forum.

MCA aspirants are required to pay Sh2,000, those vying for Member of the National Assembly, County Woman Representative or Senator positions Sh5,000, while gubernatorial hopefuls must pay Sh10,000.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had previously informed the Party leadership organ that 139 aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the 47 gubernatorial seats, while 240 aspirants are seeking tickets for the 47 elected Senate positions.

274 aspirants are competing for the 47 Women’s Representative seats, as 1,205 hopefuls pursue nominations for the 290 National Assembly constituencies.

7,307, are targeting the 1,450 elected ward representative (MCA) positions across the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Govt launches multi-agency security operation to secure Laikipia’s Mukogodo Forest

The government has launched an intelligence-led, multi-agency security operation to restore peace in Mukogodo Forest along the Laikipia–Isiolo border following renewed banditry incidents.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwenda Mbijiwe case: Mother calls on God at habeas corpus hearing

The mother of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe broke down in court as a habeas corpus hearing resumed as the State fails to comply...

15 hours ago

Kenya

JOOTRH Leads Kenya Toward Fully Paperless Healthcare

JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joshua Clinton Okise said the hospital has completed its transition to a fully paperless environment, with all patient records...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Forgery Probe into Former AG’s Estate Stalls After Court Orders Halt to Prosecution

The orders restrain the DPP and DCI from arraigning the suspects, despite prosecutors having already approved criminal charges.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Njoro Girls’ High School Shut Indefinitely Following Student’s Death

The student, identified died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital after reportedly falling ill at school.

18 hours ago

Kenya

How your info is tracked without you knowing: Kassait

Kenyans give away personal data daily at malls, estates, and events. Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait explains why trust and awareness are key to safety.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Otuoma before EACC over graft allegations

The appearance comes amid ongoing probes into alleged irregularities in county operations.

19 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans hand over their data without realizing its value: Kassait

From Instagram likes to supermarket loyalty cards, Kenyans are trading personal data for free services and it’s quietly driving the digital economy.

20 hours ago