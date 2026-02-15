Connect with us

February 18, 2023 | President William Ruto speaks during the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopi/PCS

Africa

Ruto Proposes Scaling AU Peace Fund to $1 Billion at African Union Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – President William Ruto presented his report on African Union Institutional Reforms at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday.

The report outlines practical measures to strengthen the African Union’s response to peace and security issues, and governance through preventive action, closer collaboration and the use of emerging technologies. 

“The report before you is the outcome of extensive consultations with the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State and Government, the African Union Commission, the High-Level Panel of Eminent Experts on Peace and Security, and the High Representative on Financing the Union,” he said. 

The report proposes a harmonised African Governance Architecture and African Peace and Security Architecture implementation plan to eliminate silos and strengthen institutional coherence. 

The report also calls for the establishment of a dedicated support structure within the African Union Commission to sustain the work of the Panel of the Wise in political dialogue and crisis situations.

In addition, the report recommends scaling up of the African Union Peace Fund from $400 million to $1 billion, strengthening preventive diplomacy and mediation, closing the early warning and early response gap, reinforcing norms against unconstitutional changes of government, and revitalising pan-African solidarity.

On financing, President Ruto proposed further consultations with Member States to build consensus on strategic financing issues.

He also recommended leveraging internal resources and African financial institutions, including inviting the chief executives to present funding options to complement Member States’ contributions towards priorities of Agenda 2063.

“I further propose that this meeting consider the financial implications arising from restructuring AU organs, agencies, and offices for a decision of the Assembly in February 2027,” he added. 

On the operationalisation of the African Court of Justice, he recalled that Decision 920 of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State directed that an assessment of the legal, structural and financial implications be done.

The President therefore proposed that the AUC facilitate urgent implementation of this mandate and submit the required report to the Executive Council in July 2026.

To revamp the Pan African Parliament, President Ruto proposed intensified sensitisation and outreach by the Parliament Bureau, Members of Parliament and the commission to encourage Member States ratification of the 2014 Malabo Protocol, which grants limited legislative powers through model laws at the invitation of the Assembly.

“I propose intensified sensitization and outreach by the Parliament Bureau, Members of Parliament, and the Commission to encourage Member State ratification,” he said. 

President Ruto commended Angola’s President João Manuel Lourenço for his leadership of the Union over the past year. 

He also congratulated Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye on his assumption of office of Chairperson of the African Union.

In response, Member States supported the document and commended President Ruto’s leadership in putting together an incisive report and consulting the relevant stakeholders throughout the process.

