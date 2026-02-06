Connect with us

President Ruto announced the rollout of the second component of the NYOTA programme, On-the-Job Experience, targeting 90,000 young people/PCS

Ruto Launches KSh139.5 Million NYOTA Boost for 5,880 Youth Entrepreneurs

“We are no longer speaking about jobs as a matter of generality. Instead, we are delivering real jobs that young people can access in the Affordable Housing Programme and related infrastructure, opportunities in the digital economy, labour mobility, and provision of business grants,” the Head of State said.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – President William Ruto says youth unemployment remains a major concern, saying government investment in education must translate into jobs.

Speaking in Mombasa where he presided over the disbursement of 139.5 million Shillings in NYOTA business start-up capital to 5,880 young entrepreneurs from Mombasa, Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties.

The President Ruto said the programme aims to empower youth across the country without discrimination, including those without formal education but with skills and talent.

“Our job creation plan is deliberate and multi-dimensional, anchored in real opportunities across key sectors.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki criticized leaders who exploit unemployed youth to cause chaos and spread propaganda, saying the government is focused on creating jobs and economic opportunities.

“The youth want a better future; they want to know how they will get jobs, better education, how they will venture into business, and what support they will get from their government. And that is what we are doing,” he said.

