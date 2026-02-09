Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

LIVE: President Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief highlighting global priorities

President William Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief, highlighting diplomatic priorities, regional integration, economic partnerships, and climate action priorities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — President William Ruto is set to launch Kenya’s 2026 Diplomatic Brief, highlighting the country’s diplomatic achievements and outlining priorities for regional integration, economic diplomacy, and global partnerships.

The Brief will reflect Kenya’s expanded diplomatic footprint, renewed foreign policy focus, and initiatives in diaspora engagement, trade, security, and climate action.

Last year, Ruto underscored Nairobi’s role as a hub for multilateral diplomacy, bilateral labour agreements, and key reforms to global financial and climate frameworks.

