Runda Estate Denies Charging Motorists to Use Public Road

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 28-Runda Estate has moved to dispel reports circulating on social media alleging that motorists are being charged to use a public road said to be within the affluent neighbourhood.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Runda Association said it had noted videos, online posts and public commentary claiming that access fees were being imposed on a road described as part of Runda Estate.

The association chairman Chris Getonga firmly denied the allegations, stating that it does not levy access charges and has never authorised the collection of fees for the use of any public road within its jurisdiction.

“The road referenced in these reports, commonly known as Palm Valley Road, is not located within Runda Estate and does not fall under the governance, management, or authority of Runda Estate or its residents’ association,” the statement said.

According to the association, the area in question lies within Kiambu County and is linked to the Palm North Estate Residents Association an independent entity with no affiliation to Runda Estate.

Runda officials further clarified that the estate is not involved in any access restrictions, charges or legal proceedings related to the matter, and said social media references describing the situation as occurring in Runda have led to public misunderstanding.

The association noted that neighbouring developments are sometimes informally referred to as part of Runda due to their proximity, but warned that such misidentification can cause confusion and unfairly attribute unrelated disputes or policies to its community.

“Members of the public are encouraged to confirm the correct location and jurisdiction before sharing or reposting information online,” the statement added.

Runda Association chairman said any clarification regarding the issue can be sought directly from the association.

Separately, Karura MCA Fiu Nifiu also weighed in on the matter, stating that no public road has been blocked within the Greater Runda Estate under the jurisdiction of Nairobi City County.

He clarified that the road in question is situated in the neighbouring county and falls under the authority of the Kiambu County Government.

“Accordingly, any matters relating to the said road should be directed to the relevant authorities within Kiambu Municipality,” the MCA said.