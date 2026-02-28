Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Runda Estate Denies Charging Motorists to Use Public Road

In a statement issued Saturday, the Runda Association said it had noted videos, online posts and public commentary claiming that access fees were being imposed on a road described as part of Runda Estate.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 28-Runda Estate has moved to dispel reports circulating on social media alleging that motorists are being charged to use a public road said to be within the affluent neighbourhood.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Runda Association said it had noted videos, online posts and public commentary claiming that access fees were being imposed on a road described as part of Runda Estate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The association chairman Chris Getonga firmly denied the allegations, stating that it does not levy access charges and has never authorised the collection of fees for the use of any public road within its jurisdiction.

“The road referenced in these reports, commonly known as Palm Valley Road, is not located within Runda Estate and does not fall under the governance, management, or authority of Runda Estate or its residents’ association,” the statement said.

According to the association, the area in question lies within Kiambu County and is linked to the Palm North Estate Residents Association an independent entity with no affiliation to Runda Estate.

Runda officials further clarified that the estate is not involved in any access restrictions, charges or legal proceedings related to the matter, and said social media references describing the situation as occurring in Runda have led to public misunderstanding.

The association noted that neighbouring developments are sometimes informally referred to as part of Runda due to their proximity, but warned that such misidentification can cause confusion and unfairly attribute unrelated disputes or policies to its community.

“Members of the public are encouraged to confirm the correct location and jurisdiction before sharing or reposting information online,” the statement added.

Runda Association chairman said any clarification regarding the issue can be sought directly from the association.

Separately, Karura MCA Fiu Nifiu also weighed in on the matter, stating that no public road has been blocked within the Greater Runda Estate under the jurisdiction of Nairobi City County.

He clarified that the road in question is situated in the neighbouring county and falls under the authority of the Kiambu County Government.

“Accordingly, any matters relating to the said road should be directed to the relevant authorities within Kiambu Municipality,” the MCA said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NACADA Dawn Raid in Trans Nzoia Smashes Major Counterfeit Alcohol Syndicate

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Feb 28 – In a dramatic pre-dawn operation, a NACADA-led multi-agency team has unraveled a sophisticated counterfeiting and illegal ethanol distribution...

5 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urges UN-Facilitated Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions Following US, Israeli Attacks on Iran

The appeal comes amid rising tensions after reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian military-linked sites triggered threats of retaliation from Tehran, raising fears...

34 minutes ago

Headlines

Kindiki Announces KSh13.3 Billion Road Investment in Kwale Infrastructure Drive

the Deputy President said the investment would accelerate connectivity, unlock trade opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.

50 minutes ago

crime

Canadian National Held After Sword Attack at Westlands Mosque Leaves Three Injured

"He pulled a machete from his coat and used it to stab and injure three worshippers. He has been arrested and is under interrogation,”...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KQ, Qatar Airways among airlines halting Doha flights as Iran strikes US assets in UAE.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers would receive direct...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Embassy in Doha Calls on Kenyans to Register Amid Iran attacks

"We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the Embassy in Doha stated.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs say NCIC soft on Political Gangs and Gachagua hate speech Case

​The Commission faced criticism from the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, which accused NCIC of failing to decisively rein in politically...

4 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kenya Power Meter Reader Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Sh 300,000 from Customer

“Upon receiving the report on February 27, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he...

4 hours ago